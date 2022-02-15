Under the Cover: Iiu Susiraja

In this episode, reviews editor Alex Jovanovich talks to the Finnish artist about using her body as her subject, the power of humor, and what role courage actually plays in self-portraiture. Susiraja’s Lucia, 2010, is featured on the cover of the magazine’s February issue to coincide with the publication of Jovanovich’s piece on the artist’s work. Susiraja’s show “Women’s Work” will be on view at Nino Mier Gallery in Los Angeles from February 18 to March 19, 2022.

Iiu Susiraja is a photographer and video artist whose work has been exhibited at galleries and institutions such as Ramiken in New York; the Sørlandets Kunstmuseum in Kristiansand, Norway; Helsinki’s Kiasma; the VB Photographic Centre in Kuopio, Finland; Kadel Willborn gallery in Düsseldorf; François Ghebaly Gallery in Los Angeles; Belfast’s PS2 Gallery; and Fotogalleriet Format in Malmö, Sweden. Her work is in public and private collections worldwide, including at the University of Chicago, the Rubell Museum in Miami, and Helsinki's Finnish Museum of Photography, the Finnish National Gallery, and Kiasma. Susiraja lives in Turku, Finland.