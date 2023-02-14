Alex Katz

Artforum editor in chief David Velasco joins Alex Katz in his Manhattan studio to discuss the making of “Alex Katz: Gathering,” a career retrospective at New York’s Guggenheim Museum encompassing eight decades of the artist’s masterful production. Katz also reflects on his first paintings of Ada, his friendship with Frank O’Hara, and more. Ada’s Black Sandals, 1987, graces the cover of the February issue.

Also in this issue: Four painters—Sam McKinniss, Amy Sillman, Jamian Juliano-Villani, and David Salle—reflect on the legacy of this unflagging paragon of technique and style.