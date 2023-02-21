Amia Srinivasan and Paul Chan

Philosopher and writer Amia Srinivasan meets with artist Paul Chan for the latest episode of“Artists on Writers | Writers on Artists.” Together they contemplate fate, the distortion of reality caused by screens, their first experiences with philosophy, and making meaning through their respective disciplines. Chan’s exhibition “Breathers” is currently on view at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis through July 16. Amia’s latest book, The Right to Sex: Feminism in the Twenty-first Century, is out now with Bloomsbury in the United Kingdom and Farrar, Straus and Giroux in the United States.

Amia Srinivasan is the Chichele Professor of Social and Political Theory at All Souls College, Oxford. Previously she was an associate professor of philosophy at St John’s College, Oxford, and before that a lecturer in philosophy at University College London. She completed a BPhil and DPhil in Philosophy at Oxford, and before that a BA at Yale. Srinivasan works on topics in political philosophy, epistemology, the history and theory of feminism, and metaphilosophy. Her first book, The Right to Sex: Feminism in the Twenty-first Century, was published in 2021. It was an instant Sunday Times bestseller, winner of the Blackwell’s Book of the Year, and has been shortlisted for both the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Orwell Prize. Srinivasan is currently finishing a second book, on the practice of critical genealogy, entitled The Contingent World: Genealogy, Epistemology, Politics.

Paul Chan lives and works in New York. Chan was recently named a 2022 MacArthur Foundation Fellow. “Breathers,” a major solo exhibition of his recent practice, is currently on view at the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, through July 16, 2023, and will travel to the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU, Richmond (2023), and the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (2024). Recent solo exhibitions include Greene Naftali, New York (2020, 2019, 2017); Remai Modern, Saskatoon, Canada (2018); the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Philadelphia (2017); Deste Foundation Project Space, Slaughterhouse, Hydra (2015); and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York (2015), among others. The 2014 recipient of the Hugo Boss Prize, Chan cocurated the exhibition “Artistic License: Six Takes on the Guggenheim Collection” (2019) and in 2007 collaborated with Creative Time and The Classical Theatre of Harlem to stage a site-specific presentation of Waiting for Godot in New Orleans. His work is in the collections of museums and institutions worldwide.