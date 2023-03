Amy Taubin on Wavelength

Amy Taubin talks with Artforum editor in chief David Velasco about Michael Snow’s Wavelength (1967), from its making and meanings to her own role in this revelatory fixture of avant-garde film. Plus: the story behind why “Strawberry Fields Forever” makes a musical cameo.

