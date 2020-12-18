Party, Pose, Power

The author/artists present a selection of photographs from their new books—Reynaldo Rivera: Provisional Notes for a Disappeared City (Semiotext[e]), and Linda Simpson’s The Drag Explosion (Domain)—and talk about photography, underground histories, and queer kinship.

Hosted by Artforum reviews editor, Alex Jovanovich.

Reynaldo Rivera is an artist from Mexicali, Mexico, who now lives in Los Angeles, where he documents the ongoing relationship between the city and its people.

Linda Simpson’s photos of New York’s drag scene in the 1980s and ’90s have been featured in books, magazines, art exhibits and documentaries, as well her own touring slideshow. Her previous book is Pages (Peradam, 2013). She has also worked as a nightlife promoter, journalist, playwright, actress, and game show hostess.

This event premiered on December 15, 2020.