Under The Cover: Anne Imhof

Artforum’s editor in chief speaks with the German artist about her creative lineage, how her collaborator and partner, Eliza Douglas, changed her work, and what social media do to the understanding and experience of a live performance. Imhof’s Nature Mortes, which was presented at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, is celebrated on the cover of the magazine’s December issue as one of the best works of 2021.