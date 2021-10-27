Christina Quarles and Maggie Nelson

In the premiere episode of the second season of Artists On Writers | Writers On Artists, author Maggie Nelson talks with painter Christina Quarles about negotiating a creative life across domestic and studio space, balancing productivity with the unpredictable pace of a practice, and where art and criticism intersect, and intervene, with one another.

Artists On Writers Writers On Artists brings together luminaries in the fields of art and literature to have the conversations they themselves wish to have. This monthly video series is a joint production of Artforumand Bookforum.

Maggie Nelson is the author of several books of poetry and prose, most recently On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint (Graywolf Press). She teaches at the University of Southern California and lives in Los Angeles.

Christina Quarles (b. 1985) is a Los Angeles-based artist, whose practice works to dismantle and question assumptions and ingrained beliefs surrounding identity and the human figure. She received her MFA from Yale University in 2016; in 2017, she received the Rema Hort Mann Foundation Emerging Artist Grant, and in 2019 was the inaugural recipient of the Pérez Art Museum Miami Prize. She joined the board of trustees of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles in 2021. An exhibition of her work is currently on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago through January 16, 2022.

