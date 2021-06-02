Bárbara Sánchez-Kane

Fashion designer and artist Bárbara Sánchez-Kane, reflects on the ten things that inspire her and on working under the pseudonym: SOLRAC.

Bárbara Sánchez-Kane is a fashion designer and artist based in Mexico City. Her work—in haute couture, painting, performance, writing, and installation—has been featured in several group exhibitions, including “Prince·sse·s des villes” at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris (2019); “Señora!” at Galerie Meyer Kainer in Vienna (2020); “Otrxs mundxs” (Other Worlds) at Mexico City’s Museo Tamayo Arte Contemporáneo (2020–21); “Prêt-à-Patria” at Kurimanzutto in Mexico City (2021); and “De por vida” (Forever) at New York’s Company Gallery (2021).