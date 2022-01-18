Bill Callahan and Will Oldham on Blind Date Party

In this interview with Artforum and Bookforum contributor Sasha Frere-Jones, singer-songwriters Bill Callahan and Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) talk about their latest album, Blind Date Party. Here, Will, Bill and Sasha talk about making a record in the spirit of collaboration, creative kinship, and community, how and why these songs came to mind, and share a little-known factoid about the true catalyst for human evolution.

Blind Date Party is out on January 28 on Drag City.