hannah baer on AI, transformation, and nightlife

Artforum editor in chief David Velasco interviews writer and cover artist hannah baer about the origins of her AI-generated 2023 image nude deepfake, which appears on the cover of Artforum’s Summer issue. Together, they discuss the politics of trans visibility, the distinction between self-enhancement and self-transcendence, and the utopian possibilities unlocked in nightlife.

hannah baer is a writer based in New York. She is the author of the memoir Trans Girl Suicide Museum.