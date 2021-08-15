Under The Cover: Nida Sinnokrot

In this episode of “Under the Cover,” Artforum editor-in-chief David Velasco talks with artist Nida Sinnokrot about creating the work KA (Oslo) (2009), which is currently on view at the Palestinian Museum.

“Under the Cover” is a monthly web series that talks with the artists whose work is featured on Artforum's cover.

Nida Sinnokrot is a filmmaker and installation artist. His work is reflects his hybrid identity and personal experience. Born in Palestine, Sinnokrot grew up in Algeria and moved to the United States of America as a teenager. Nevertheless, his films, installations and sculptures increasingly explore the traumas generated by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

His award-winning movie Palestinian Blues (2005), as well as works such as Ka, West Bank Butterfly (Kite Project)(2009) or Rubber Coated Rocks (2003), are his sensitive responses to the endless nightmare of the Israeli occupation. His work has been included in various international exhibitions including “Never Part” at the Bozar Museum in Brussels, Belgium, and “American Visions and Re-Visions” at the Kunsthalle Exnergasse in Vienna, Austria. Nida Sinnokrot also participated at the 9th Sharjah Biennale, United Arab Emirates in 2009.