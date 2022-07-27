Under the Cover: Coco Fusco

Multidisciplinary artist Coco Fusco speaks to editor-in-chief David Velasco about her 2021 video, Your Eyes Will Be an Empty Word, which is not only featured in the Whitney Biennial 2022 “Quiet as Its Kept,” but also graces the cover of Artforum’s summer issue. In their reviews of the exhibition for the magazine, writers Jace Clayton and Hilton Als both hold up Fusco’s video as exemplary, Clayton praising the work as “a bullshit-free meditation of our present pandemic,” while Als describes it as “as much an inquiry into how to visualize death as anything else.”