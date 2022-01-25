Under The Cover: Rosalind E. Krauss

In this episode, the renowned art historian—and former associate editor of Artforum—talks with editor David Velasco about “Liar’s Paradox,” her essay on Jasper Johns that appears in the magazine’s January issue. Krauss also discusses the daunting greatness of Roland Barthes—his ideas and his influence—as well as her forthcoming book on the theorist.

Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror is currently on view at New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, and at the Philadelphia Museum of Art through February 13th.

Rosalind E. Krauss is University Professor in the Department of Art History at Columbia University, where, from 1995 to 2006, she held the Meyer Schapiro Chair in Modern Art and Theory. She is a founding editor of October and the author of Passages in Modern Sculpture, The Originality of the Avant-Garde and Other Myths, The Optical Unconscious, Bachelors, Perpetual Inventory, Under Blue Cup (all published by the MIT Press), and other books.