Arthur Jafa

In this episode, Arthur Jafa talks to David Velasco, Artforum’s editor-in-chief, about “Live Evil,” an exhibition of recent and new works at LUMA Arles in France. A still image from Jafa’s video AGHDRA, 2021, is featured on the cover of the magazine’s September issue, coinciding with the publication of Olamiju Fajemisin’s essay on the artist, “Affective Proximity.” “Live Evil” is on view through November 13.

