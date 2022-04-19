Under the Cover: Emmelyn Butterfield-Rosen

In this episode of Under the Cover, the art historian talks with David Velasco about her essay “Men Are Dogs,” and what these six paintings by the Venetian master tell viewers about “the mental mechanisms of male shame, impunity, and self-absolution.” Titian’s The Rape of Europa, 1559–62, is featured on the cover of Artforum’s April issue.

Emmelyn Butterfield-Rosen is acting director of the Williams Graduate Program in the History of Art at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, MA. Her first book, Modern Art and the Remaking of Human Disposition, was released last November by University of Chicago Press.

