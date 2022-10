Wolfgang Tillmans

In this episode of Under the Cover, Artforum editor in chief David Velasco talks to Wolfgang Tillmans about his current retrospective, “To look without fear,” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. A detail from Tillmans’s photograph Deer Hirsch, 1995, is on the cover of the magazine’s October issue, which also features “Make Life Beautiful,” an essay by Alex Kitnick on the artist’s practice.