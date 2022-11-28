From Our Partners

From David Lewis Gallery: Dream Police - Kyle Thurman in conversation with R.H. Quaytman

Kyle Thurman first met R.H. Quaytman in 2013 when he studied under her as a graduate student and later worked as a production assistant in her studio. In this video, the two painters discuss Thurman’s most recent exhibition, “Parade” at David Lewis gallery in New York, and his new “Dream Police” paintings. Thurman considers his history in film and how social media algorithms lead him through his practice of dealing with questions of masculinity. Quaytman asks how art being produced today can contend with the prevalence of screens.