From Our Partners

From Galerie Nordenhake: Ryan Mrozowksi in conversation with Bitsy Knox

Aram Saroyan’s one-word poems, like “lighght” from 1968, have the immediacy of images and palpability of sculpture, eliciting an instant affective response. “lighght,” a hurdle for the tongue and mind, represents a touchstone for what Mrozowski is doing as a painter, as shown in the exhibition “night/light.” Watch the full talk to hear more about the interplay between night and light in his work.