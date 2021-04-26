From Our Partners

From Galerie Thomas Schulte: Rebecca Horn

The video presents a selection of some of Rebecca Horn's most famous kinetic sculptures and lesser known, recent works together with excerpts from the artist's films. It is the result to a recent trip to Rebecca Horn's studio in Bad König in Odenwald, Germany, where the artist has lived since 1989. The former factory site belonged to her family and was renovated over the course of several years. Since 2010 it houses the Moontower Foundation which includes a museum and studios and supports younger artists and musicians.