From Goodman Gallery: Mikhael Subotzky in Conversation with Zoé Whitley

On the occasion of “Epilogue,” Mikhael Subotzky’s first solo exhibition in the UK, Goodman Gallery London is pleased to present a conversation between the artist and Chisenhale director Zoé Whitley. In advance of the show’s opening, Subotzky and Whitley met at the gallery to discuss the South African artist’s latest body of work, his ongoing interrogation of images, and the politics of representation.

“Epilogue” is on view at Goodman Gallery in London through July 9. View the exhibition here.