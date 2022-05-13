From Our Partners

From GRAY: In Dialogue - Dan Nadel, Melissa Brown and Marie Lorenz

NEW YORK - On the occasion of Evelyn Statsinger: Currents, GRAY New York is pleased to host the exhibition curator Dan Nadel in conversation with artists Marie Lorenz and Melissa Brown. In their live-streamed conversation, Nadel, Brown and Lorenz discuss Evelyn Statsinger’s practice— one that was informed deeply by forms in nature—and her unique approach to painting and drawing.

This virtual event will be streamed on GRAY’s website and Instagram on Tuesday, May 17, at 3 PM EST / 2 PM CST.