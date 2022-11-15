From Our Partners

From Gray: In Dialogue with Romi Crawford on Citing Black Geographies

On the occasion of Citing Black Geographies, curator Romi Crawford interprets notions of black space through the work of the exhibition’s participating artists, including Dawoud Bey, McArthur Binion, Nick Cave, Coco Fusco, Theaster Gates, Rashid Johnson, Tony Lewis, Tavares Strachan, Jan Tichy, jina valentine, Carrie Mae Weems, Amanda Williams, and more.

Citing Black Geographies is on view at GRAY New York (1018 Madison Ave.) from November 16 through December 23, 2022.