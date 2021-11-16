From Our Partners

From Gray: Torkwase Dyson

Gray is pleased to announce our representation of Torkwase Dyson, joining Pace in representing the artist. Gray's first solo exhibition with Dyson will take place in Chicago in the fall of 2023. Visit the link in bio to read the full press release.

Working across the disciplines of painting, drawing, installation, and sculpture, Torkwase Dyson distills and examines the crosscurrents of ecology, architecture, and infrastructure to envision new modes of environmental and spatial liberation.

Through a process of intensive research into the built and natural environment, Dyson’s practice explores the ways in which Black and brown people navigate, negotiate, and negate existing systems. In her interrogation of space, Dyson has developed a distinct visual lexicon of geometric shapes. The trapezoid, scalene triangle, square, and curve that she deploys, while abstract in nature, are drawn from historical narratives of what the artist calls “Black spatial genius.” For instance, in developing her “Hypershape” series, Dyson drew the curve of a ship hull to reference the self-liberation of Anthony Burns; rectangular shapes envisioning the crate in which Henry “Box” Brown shipped himself to freedom; and triangular volumes culled from the attic crawl space where Harriet Jacobs found escape. The artist reorients, shifts, and layers these powerful forms to produce rich compositions in drawing, painting, and sculpture.