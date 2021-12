From Our Partners

From Hauser and Wirth: Glenn Ligon - In the Studio

“Glenn Ligon: It’s Always a Little Bit Not Yet” is now on view @hauserwirth’s 22nd Street gallery in New York.

This presentation— Ligon’s first New York exhibition in six years—features all new works including a neon installation, debris field paintings, and a monumental triptych from his series of “Stranger” paintings.