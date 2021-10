From Our Partners

From Hauser and Wirth: Thomas J Price, Moments of Truth

British artist Thomas J Price on dealing with issues of power, representation and perception in his work. Price’s first exhibition with Hauser & Wirth, ‘Thoughts Unseen,’ is on view until 3 January 2022. ‘Witness’ presented by The Studio Museum in Harlem, is in Marcus Garvey Park through 2 October 2022.