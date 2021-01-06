From Our Partners

From James Cohan: Yinka Shonibare CBE—Earth Kids

In this video Shonibare discusses the connection between the history of colonial domination and humankind’s domination of the natural world and exploitation of its limited resources. The quartet of child-scaled sculptures in this exhibition champion the next generation of environmentalists fighting for climate justice—including young activists, such as Greta Thunberg—who have thrown a spotlight on the failings of previous generations of policy makers.

This video was produced on the occasion of Yinka Shonibare's solo exhibition Earth Kids, on view at James Cohan from December 4, 2020 through January 23, 2021.