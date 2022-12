From Our Partners

From Kurimanzutto: TODOS JUNTOS (all together)

Watch founding artists of kurimanzutto talk about “Todos Juntos” (All Together) and the new gallery space in New York. Abraham Cruzvillegas, Damián Ortega, Eduardo Abaroa, Gabriel Orozco, Minerva Cuevas, and Sofía Táboas reminisce about the gallery’s inception in 1999, reflect on kurimanzutto’s emergence as a global player in the art world, and share what they imagine the future holds for the gallery in New York City.