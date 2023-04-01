From Our Partners

From Lehmann Maupin: Introducing The Gilbert & George Centre

“Our journey through life, that’s our art.” —Gilbert & George

Lehmann Maupin is pleased to premiere a new film that follows Gilbert & George as they prepare for the opening of their long-awaited foundation. Reflecting on five decades of artmaking, Gilbert & George welcome us into the Centre, which embodies their “Art for All” philosophy: “We want everybody to be able to get something of our art, our vision.”

This film debuts ahead of Gilbert & George’s tenth exhibition with Lehmann Maupin, which is set to open in New York in June. The show will present “THE CORPSING PICTURES,” the most profoundly personal and confrontational pictures they have ever created.

Film by Lisa Immordino Vreeland, Fischio Films.