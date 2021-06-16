From Our Partners

From Lisson Gallery: Van Hanos “Conditional Bloom”

Lisson Gallery’s first exhibition with Marfa-based artist Van Hanos is comprised of all new paintings created in 2021. Defined only by its forsaking of serial style or technique, Hanos's work ranges from playful, enigmatic compositions to dense, photographic paintings and psychologically gripping environments, representing the artist's mastery of his medium. The exhibition is on view at Lisson's 508 West 24th Street location in New York from 30 June to 13 August 2021. Read more here.