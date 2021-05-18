From Our Partners

From Pace: David Adjaye & Adam Pendleton

Sir David Adjaye OBE and Adam Pendleton first met in 2016 while Pendleton was installing a solo exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, a building designed by Adjaye. In the years that followed, their continued dialogue revealed a mutual interest in the politics of space and representation, as well as the relationship between art and architecture.

On the occasion of the first ever two-person exhibition between Adjaye and Pendleton at Pace Gallery in Hong Kong, Pace presents a film featuring an in-depth conversation between Pendleton and Adjaye, as well as intriguing behind-the-scenes looks offering insights into both artists' practices.

Filmed on location at Pendleton's studio in Brooklyn, New York, and Quarra Stone in Madison, Wisconsin, where Adjaye's sculptural works were fabricated, this film articulates the artists' shared visual lexicon, which explores questions of language, identity, and monumentality.

