From Paula Cooper Gallery: Tauba Auerbach: Free Will

“Tauba Auerbach: Free Will” showed at Paula Cooper Gallery, New York from March 18–April 22, 2023. This video, featuring fleeting moments of order in paintings of foams, kiln-formed glass, and woven beads, is part of an expanded body of work now on view at Fridericianum Kassel until January 14, 2024.