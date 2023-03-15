From Our Partners

From Perrotin Paris: Bernar Venet, Matignon and place Vendôme

Perrotin is pleased to present the double exhibition Diffeomorphism and Discontinuity and the installation La Parabole de l’Histoire on Place Vendôme.

The exhibition showcases the full range of his prolific oeuvre combining sculptures, reliefs, paintings, drawings, and engravings. Presented across the three spaces of Perrotin, this major event is a celebration of one of the most important artists of his generation, featuring recent works never before exhibited in Paris.