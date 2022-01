From Our Partners

From Petzel Gallery: Zorawar Sidhu and Rob Swainston's “Doomscrolling”

Doomscrolling is comprised of 18 moments between May 24th, 2020 and January 6th, 2021, the day of the insurrection at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. These dates are tied to iconic images and specific events.

Credit for all images: Courtesy of the artist and Petzel, New York

Director & Cinematographer: Saheer Umar

Editor and Sound: Asya Gorbacheva