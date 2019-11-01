From Sotheby’s: Marc Jacobs

As Marc Jacobs relocates from his West Village townhouse to the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed Max Hoffman House in Rye, New York, the iconic designer explores his eclectic collection of contemporary art—and its focus on figuration including artists such as Mike Kelley, John Currin, and Urs Fischer—with Sotheby’s chairman Amy Cappellazzo.

This November, Sotheby’s will offer an exceptional selection of works from Jacobs’ collection in their Contemporary Art Evening and Day sales.