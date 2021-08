From Our Partners

From White Cube: Liu Wei and Philip Tinari on “Nudità”

Liu Wei and Philip Tinari, Director of UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, Beijing, discuss the White Cube exhibition ‘Liu Wei: Nudità’. Touching on the impact of the pandemic, Liu and Tinari explore the artist’s new body of work and the nature of a city in flux.

