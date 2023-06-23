Interpreting Andy Warhol with Alex Jovanovich

In the inaugural episode of “Interpretations,”Artforum reviews editor, Alex Jovanovich, remembers the first time he saw Andy Warhol on television as a Midwestern ten-year-old during a 1985 broadcast of The Love Boat (1976–1986). Jovanovich confesses that seeing Warhol in all his resplendent queerness gave him “a glimmer of hope.”

“Interpretations,” Artforum's brand-new video series, features celebrated critics, writers, and artists offering brief reflections on art and life. Contributors may set the record straight on their desired subjects, pose new questions about them, or simply find humor in the long-standing artistic and cultural tropes they inhabit.