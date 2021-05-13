Under The Cover: Chao-Chen Yang

In this month’s episode of “Under the Cover,” Artforum editor-in-chief David Velasco talks with scholar Joan Kee about Chao-Chen Yang’s Apprehension, ca. 1942 and on imagining a future without violence against Asian Americans.

“Under the Cover” is a monthly web series that talks with the artists whose work is featured on Artforum's cover.

Joan Kee is a lawyer based in Detroit, a professor of art history at the University of Michigan and the Robert Sterling Clark Visiting Professor at Williams College. A contributing editor of Artforum, she has written for journals such as Law and Literature and Law and Humanities. She is the author of several books, including Contemporary Korean Art: Tansaekhwa and the Urgency of Method (University of Minnesota Press, 2013), Models of Integrity: Art and Law in Post-Sixties America (University of California Press, 2019) and is currently working on The Geometries of Afro Asia.