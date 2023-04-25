Josh Kline’s “Project for a New American Century”

Artforum editor in chief David Velasco visits Josh Kline at New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art to discuss “Project for a New American Century,” his first institutional survey in the US. Kline, whose work graces the cover of the April issue, reflects on his world-building art, the unfolding disasters of climate change and AI, and why he still sees the future as a place of hope.

In the April issue: Colby Colby Chamberlain on the art of Josh Kline.

“Under the Cover” is a monthly web series that features the artists whose work is celebrated in the magazine.