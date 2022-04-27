Public Talks: Nikita Kadan in conversation with David Velasco

The Kyiv-based artist Nikita Kadan talks with David Velasco at the Serra dei Giardini in Venice about the charcoal drawings he made in the weeks following the onset of war in Ukraine. A portfolio of these drawings, taken from the series “The Shadow on the Ground,” appears in the magazine’s April issue. This talk was organized by Galerie Poggi with the support of Yasmine Helou and filmed by Veronica Santi on the occasion of the Fifty-Ninth Venice Biennale.