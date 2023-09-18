Linda Simpson on Valley of the Dolls

For the third episode of “Interpretations,” Linda Simpson—New York City drag artist, performer, game-show hostess, and downtown documentarian—reflects on Jacqueline Susann’s Valley of the Dolls. Simpson confesses her love for the classic 1966 novel and challenges Mark Robson's campy on-screen adaptation from the following year.

“Interpretations,” Artforum’s new video series, features celebrated critics, writers, and artists offering brief reflections on art and life. Contributors may set the record straight on their desired subjects, pose new questions about them, or simply find humor in the long-standing artistic and cultural tropes they inhabit.