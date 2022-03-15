Under the Cover: Gala Porras-Kim

In this episode, the Los Angeles-based artist talks to Artforum’s executive editor Lloyd Wise about her recent tripartite project of which 254 offerings for the rain at the Peabody Museum, 2021, featured on the cover of the magazine’s March issue, is a part. Her work is the subject of “The Ethics of Dust,” an essay by the art historian Martha Buskirk, which also appears in the issue. Porras-Kim's exhibition “Out of an instance of expiration comes a perennial showing” is on view through March 27 at London’s Gasworks.

Gala Porras-Kim is an artist born in Bogota and based in Los Angeles. Her work has been featured at the São Paulo Biennial; Gwangju Biennale; Whitney Biennial; LACMA, Los Angeles; and Made in LA Biennial, Hammer Museum, Los Angeles. She has received awards including Creative Capital, Joan Mitchell Foundation, and Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation. She was a recent Radcliffe fellow at Harvard, and is currently artist-in-residence at The Getty.