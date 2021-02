“Grief and Grievance”

Join artist and associate professor of Performance Studies at New York University Malik Gaines in conversation with curators Naomi Beckwith and Massimiliano Gioni, and artists Theaster Gates and Julie Mehretu, honoring “Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America” an exhibition originally conceived by Okwui Enwezor (1963-2019) and presented at the New Museum with curatorial support from advisors Naomi Beckwith, Massimiliano Gioni, Glenn Ligon, and Mark Nash.