Maren Hassinger on her life and art

Maren Hassinger very nearly became a dancer. As it happened, two fortuitous turns in her education in the 1970s led her to create sculptures hewn of fibrous metal and knotted detritus. From her early work in Los Angeles—including the 1979 installation of twelve wire rope “trees” near the Mulholland Drive exit ramp—to her recent “mandala” of repurposed pages from the New York Times, questions of ecological and spiritual consciousness have long underscored Hassinger’s practice. She is known for works in a range of media as well as for her collaborative bent. Following last year’s retrospective at Mark Bradford’s Art + Practice and the Baltimore Museum of Art, Hassinger’s first solo show outside of the United States, “Passing Through,” runs at London’s Tiwani Contemporary from October 2, 2019, to November 15, 2019.