Nan Goldin

In this episode of Under the Cover, Nan Goldin talks about photography, vulnerability, and friendship to Artforum editor in chief David Velasco on the occasion of Laura Poitras’s documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which delves into Goldin’s career as well as her activism as a founder of P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now). As Christopher Glazek writes in his essay “What It Takes” in Artforum’s December issue, “Goldin has rewritten the textbook on reform movements, and it won’t be surprising if her name one day features as the answer to a multiple-choice question on an AP US history exam.”

