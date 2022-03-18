Read for Ukraine: A Literary Dispatch from Kyiv to New York

McNally Jackson, ISOLARII, Artforum present leading Russo-Ukrainian translators, poets, and others reading and discussing dispatches from the front lines of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The evening featured Eugene Ostashevsky, Ostap Kin, Val Vinokur, Genya Turovskaya, Oksana Maksymchuk, Yevgenia Belorusets, Hannah Baer, and Yelena Akhtiorskaya.

Since February 24th, ISOLARII and Artforum have been co-publishing Letters from Kyiv: A Wartime Diary, an ongoing report by artist, writer, and photographer Yevgenia Belorusets, who is currently in Kyiv, and translated by poet and scholar Eugene Ostashevsky.

Please consider donating to Direct Relief in support of the people of Ukraine.