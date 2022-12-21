Rob Reynolds and Sam Lipsyte

Author Sam Lipsyte first met artist Rob Reynolds decades ago as undergraduates at Brown University, after which they moved to New York, played together in the noise-punk band Dungbeetle and have remained friends ever since. On the occasion of Lipsyte’s newest novel No One Left to Come Looking for You (Simon & Schuster), the two talk about art, literature, and music, and how such things actually get made in this world.

This episode of “Artists on Writers | Writers on Artists” is sponsored by the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).

Artists on Writers, Writers On Artists brings together luminaries in the fields of art and literature for freeform, intimate conversations about the subjects that they wish to talk about.

Sam Lipsyte is the author of the story collections Venus Drive and The Fun Parts and four novels: Hark, The Ask (a New York Times Notable Book), The Subject Steve, and Home Land, which was a New York Times Notable Book and received the Believer Book Award. His fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, The Paris Review, and Best American Short Stories, among other places. The recipient of a Guggenheim fellowship, he lives in New York City and teaches at Columbia University.

Rob Reynolds received his B.F.A. from Brown University, and attended the Whitney Museum Independent Study Program. Reynolds’s work is in the public collections of LACMA, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the R.I.S.D. Museum, Brown University, and numerous private collections. He lives and works in Los Angeles.