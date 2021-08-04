Normal Exceptions

In partnership with Sotheby's, Director of Kunstinstituut Melly Sofía Hernández Chong Cuy speaks with President of Fundación Jumex Arte Contemporáneo Eugenio López Alonso, Chief Curator of Museo Jumex Kit Hammonds and Artists Mario García Torres and Melanie Smith, as they celebrate contemporary art in Mexico over the past 20 years. Starting with a discussion of ‘Normal Exceptions’, a new exhibition presented at Museo Jumex, this event explores questions of cultural identity and the Mexican diaspora, Mexico’s influence over artists’ practice, how Museo Jumex has helped foster emerging artists in Mexico, and the reception of Mexican art by the wider world, both past and present. The talk provides a fascinating insight into the often overlooked ‘exceptions’ of Mexican art that deserve to be placed in the spotlight.