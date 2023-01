Tania Candiani

In the January episode of Under the Cover, Tania Candiani talks to Artforum editor in chief David Velasco about her portraits of women protestors from around the world, working in community, and reimagining the United States–Mexico border. Candiani’s Cierre Libertad (Securing Libertad), 2008, graces the cover of the January issue of the magazine.

Also in this issue, “Stitching the Battlegrounds,” Michael Dango’s essay on the art of Tania Candiani.