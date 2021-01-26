Martine Gutierrez

It’s been a little more than two years since Martine Gutierrez launched her legendary Indigenous Woman, a 146-page oversized magazine produced by and starring one person: Martine Gutierrez. On Monday, February 1, she debuts her latest fantasia: VR Exhibition CHINA DOLL, Rated R. Streaming on the website of her gallery, Ryan Lee, CHINA DOLL consists of three separate bodies of work, the linchpin of which is a sexed-up new film shot, edited, and starring one person . . . Martine Gutierrez. The trailer, debuting on artforum.com, is a tease in all the best possible ways.

—David Velasco