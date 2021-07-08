Wang Tuo

Born and raised in Changchun, China, Wang Tuo currently lives and works in Beijing. He employs various mediums and a process that combines interview, reality show and the theatre of absurd to construct a maze of melodrama. Through his performative manipulation of individuals’ lived experiences and interventions in literature, film, theatre and art history, he examines the unreliable relationship between the contemporary human status, myth, and the cultural archive. Wang’s practice also seeks to develop a discourse on how present ideology is derived from its historical context and continues to adapt to changing conditions.

Empty-handed Into History,” his first solo institutional exhibition in China, is up at UCCA Beijing until September 5, 2021.